ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-03-24

Daily Market Reports | Mar 18 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.555 9.12% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.200 -14.89% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.190 6.69% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.160 -11.11% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.370 5.38% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.680 -8.68% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.140 4.67% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.840 -7.69% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.760 4.11% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 -7.69% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.120 3.79% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.940 -7.38% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.500 3.48% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.160 -7.33% 360 – LIFE360 INC 12.580 3.45% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.605 -6.69% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.225 3.38% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 22.020 -5.53% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.640 3.38% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.200 -4.76% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.245 3.32% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 3.250 -4.41% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.960 3.29% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 4.150 3.23% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.290 3.20% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.340 -4.23% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.850 3.19% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.760 3.01% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.350 -4.11% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.400 3.00% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.895 -3.76% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.930 2.92% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.410 -3.75% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.255 2.87% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 29.740 -3.63% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.530 2.62% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.150 -3.59%

