ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-03-24

Daily Market Reports | Mar 19 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.260 13.04% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 -9.30% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.800 8.11% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.190 -6.81% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.835 7.00% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.895 -6.77% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 0.985 6.49% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.835 -6.70% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.800 5.26% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.350 -4.26% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.645 5.11% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.230 -4.17% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.050 5.00% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.805 -4.17% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.450 4.65% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 75.110 -4.15% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.230 4.55% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.030 -4.11% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 4.17% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 8.010 -4.07% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.010 4.15% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.095 -3.52% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 7.110 3.95% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.245 -3.49% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.530 3.92% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 27.190 -3.27% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.600 3.84% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 2.670 -3.26% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.470 3.78% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.415 3.75% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 24.540 3.59% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.690 -2.89% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.205 3.43% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.345 -2.82% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 7.020 3.24% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.150 -2.80% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 52.480 3.16% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.045 -2.79%

