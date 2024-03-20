ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-03-24

Daily Market Reports | Mar 20 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TUA – TUAS LIMITED 3.780 12.84% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.300 -13.04% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.310 6.94% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.915 -6.15% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.165 6.45% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.038 -5.00% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.320 5.60% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.880 -4.95% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.240 4.35% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.335 -4.29% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.415 3.75% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 2.990 -4.17% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.700 3.64% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 33.330 -4.14% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 4.280 3.38% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.000 -3.85% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.255 3.29% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.800 -3.81% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.900 3.20% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.770 -3.75% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.755 2.93% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.300 -3.70% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.500 2.88% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 18.400 -3.46% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 3.940 2.87% AMC – AMCOR PLC 13.970 -3.25% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.725 2.84% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.215 -3.19% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.230 2.76% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 13.400 -3.18% 360 – LIFE360 INC 12.960 2.69% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.300 -2.94% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.570 2.66% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.505 -2.90% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 184.730 2.63% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.020 -2.86% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 77.050 2.58% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.515 -2.83% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 8.140 2.52% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.215 -2.80%

