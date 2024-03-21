ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-03-24

Daily Market Reports | Mar 21 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.350 16.67% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.250 -5.66% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 8.690 9.17% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.500 8.36% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.490 8.36% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 4.460 -3.67% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.990 8.15% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.330 -3.30% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.400 8.11% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 28.310 -3.05% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.100 7.84% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.540 -2.99% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.730 7.12% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.490 -2.97% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.170 6.25% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 1.300 -2.62% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.270 6.16% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.950 -2.47% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.390 6.11% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 6.380 -1.85% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.355 5.97% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.260 -1.63% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.395 5.68% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.215 -1.62% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.950 5.61% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.330 -1.49% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.930 5.40% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.980 -1.32% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.470 5.15% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 5.360 -1.29% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.275 4.94% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 14.770 -1.14% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.200 4.80% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.440 -1.12% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 5.020 4.58% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.700 -1.10% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.090 4.50% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.850 -1.04%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms