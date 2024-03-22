ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-03-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 24.180 7.71% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.800 -6.25% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.660 4.57% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 4.060 -6.24% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 4.000 4.17% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.155 -6.06% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 4.110 4.05% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.330 -5.71% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.315 3.95% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.885 -5.28% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 167.050 3.56% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% 360 – LIFE360 INC 13.700 3.47% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.590 -5.12% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 32.050 3.39% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.780 -5.12% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.855 3.06% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 21.370 -5.02% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.390 2.96% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.380 -5.00% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.175 2.94% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.620 -4.99% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.540 2.86% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.130 -4.86% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 11.880 2.68% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.880 2.65% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.880 -4.35% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 24.900 2.38% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.640 -4.21% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 128.140 2.35% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 8.010 -3.96% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.310 2.21% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.735 -3.61% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 13.730 2.01% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.210 -3.59% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.300 1.96% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.415 -3.49% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.200 1.85% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 0.970 -3.48%

