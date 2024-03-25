ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-03-24

Daily Market Reports | Mar 25 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MRM – MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED 2.600 10.64% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.755 -5.63% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.145 5.05% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.175 -5.41% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 14.920 3.90% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 13.070 -4.81% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.745 3.87% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.075 -4.44% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 99.900 3.85% 360 – LIFE360 INC 13.100 -4.38% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 33.240 3.71% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.675 -4.26% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.680 3.70% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.830 -3.41% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 25.500 3.49% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.170 -3.31% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 24.250 3.19% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 6.740 -3.02% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 12.050 2.99% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.835 -2.91% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 8.870 2.78% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 124.560 -2.79% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 8.930 2.76% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.525 -2.78% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.360 2.65% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.890 -2.73% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.039 2.63% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.835 -2.65% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 12.210 2.61% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.190 -2.56% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 36.790 2.54% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.355 -2.52% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.230 2.50% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.195 -2.50% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 2.900 2.47% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.500 -2.34% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 23.300 2.46% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.220 -2.22% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.290 2.38% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.365 -2.15%

