ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-03-24

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.480 45.45% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.160 -8.57% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.100 6.06% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.430 -8.04% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.970 5.69% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.630 -6.67% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 5.26% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 5.070 -5.06% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.550 4.76% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 8.430 -4.96% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 32.000 4.40% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.490 -4.85% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 9.290 4.03% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.400 -4.76% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.430 3.61% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.850 -4.49% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 27.150 3.31% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 6.440 -4.45% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.860 2.99% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.460 -4.42% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 12.860 2.96% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.030 -4.19% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.920 2.95% SVW – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 39.620 -4.09% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.230 2.93% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.000 -3.71% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.785 2.88% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.740 -3.61% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 2.86% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 5.590 -3.29% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 5.130 2.81% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 17.520 -3.20% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.570 2.80% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.810 -3.16% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.700 2.66% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.630 -2.98% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.580 2.60% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.185 -2.87% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.390 2.58% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 67.730 -2.83%

