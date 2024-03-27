ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-03-24

Daily Market Reports | Mar 27 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.700 11.11% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.030 -21.07% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 10.00% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.310 -6.06% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.910 5.43% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 7.220 5.40% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.720 -4.00% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.205 5.13% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.385 -3.75% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.480 4.20% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.082 -3.53% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 8.520 4.16% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.340 -3.47% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.720 3.91% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.630 -3.31% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.350 3.82% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.150 -3.23% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.860 3.76% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.630 -3.14% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.530 3.69% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 31.070 -2.91% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.295 3.60% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 6.260 -2.80% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 16.080 3.41% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 2.840 -2.74% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.230 3.32% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.680 -2.55% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 9.430 3.29% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.039 -2.50% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.495 3.13% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.365 -2.50% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.165 3.13% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 8.250 -2.48% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.180 3.13% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.540 -2.48% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 5.070 3.05% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 3.970 -2.46% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.050 3.02% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.005 -2.43%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms