ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-03-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.555 12.12% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.390 -7.33% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.430 10.26% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.655 -6.43% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.260 8.33% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.200 -3.23% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 6.780 8.31% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.080 7.46% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 23.660 -2.75% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.160 6.67% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 4.050 -2.41% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.510 6.34% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.770 -2.18% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.130 6.21% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 20.940 -2.15% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.420 5.97% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.630 -1.81% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 32.810 5.60% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 5.590 -1.76% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.100 5.34% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.870 -1.71% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.470 5.00% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.380 -1.65% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.080 4.85% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 3.910 -1.51% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.440 4.76% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.970 -1.33% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 5.500 4.56% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.755 -1.31% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.240 4.35% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.630 -1.21% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 5.330 4.31% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.570 -1.15% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.650 4.26% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.690 -1.10% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.240 4.20% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 8.430 -1.06% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.250 4.17% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.030 -0.98%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms