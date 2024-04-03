ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-04-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.430 7.05% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.360 -14.80% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.340 5.51% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.885 -6.84% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.905 5.25% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.705 -6.62% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.355 4.41% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.225 -6.49% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.250 4.17% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.220 -6.38% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.415 3.75% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 17.690 -6.20% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.180 3.72% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.070 -5.83% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.525 2.94% XRO – XERO LIMITED 125.010 -5.69% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.920 2.89% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.420 -5.47% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.130 2.62% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.175 -5.41% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.460 1.74% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 6.360 -5.36% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.450 1.60% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 10.460 -5.17% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.300 1.56% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.400 -5.16% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.590 1.27% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.680 -5.08% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.040 1.25% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 90.200 -5.02% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.445 1.14% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.290 -4.88% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.390 1.09% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.760 -4.81% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 24.460 1.07% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.000 -4.76% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 1.445 1.05% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 25.970 -4.63% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 16.350 0.99% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 13.010 -4.62%

