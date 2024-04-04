ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-04-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.035 15.00% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.350 -2.89% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.042 10.53% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.360 -2.88% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.170 7.83% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 3.280 -2.67% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 6.760 6.29% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 5.910 -2.64% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.170 6.25% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.320 -2.52% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.210 5.22% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.195 -2.50% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.915 5.17% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.630 -2.33% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.170 4.62% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.555 -2.20% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.230 4.55% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 8.480 -1.97% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.755 4.46% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.910 -1.83% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.540 4.41% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.195 -1.65% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.260 4.15% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.205 -1.63% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 21.270 4.01% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.920 -1.60% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.560 4.00% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 5.660 -1.57% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.445 3.96% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 118.460 -1.55% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 5.130 3.85% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.950 -1.42% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.450 3.81% IPH – IPH LIMITED 6.020 -1.31% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.260 3.67% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.385 -1.28% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.865 3.59% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.990 -1.24% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.730 3.55% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.140 -1.24%

