ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-04-24

Daily Market Reports | Apr 05 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 4.55% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.610 -7.42% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.230 4.55% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.280 -6.94% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.210 3.42% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.550 -6.59% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.050 3.27% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 5.190 -5.46% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.620 2.48% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.340 -5.15% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.245 2.47% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 6.420 -5.03% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.900 2.36% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 12.790 -4.91% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 9.830 2.29% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.485 -4.81% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.465 2.20% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.280 -4.60% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.165 2.19% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.420 -4.05% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.330 2.15% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.425 -4.04% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.190 2.15% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.220 2.09% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 5.350 -3.95% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.460 2.05% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.865 -3.89% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 23.720 1.93% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.390 -3.81% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.175 1.73% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.350 -3.69% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.500 1.63% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.490 -3.65% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.280 1.59% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 8.740 -3.64% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.220 1.58% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 114.240 -3.56% QRI – QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND 1.640 1.55% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.255 -3.46%

