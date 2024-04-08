ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-04-24

Daily Market Reports | Apr 08 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change 360 – LIFE360 INC 14.180 16.80% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.150 -29.45% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.980 10.11% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.430 -24.42% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.925 6.94% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.610 -15.04% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.515 6.69% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.235 -6.00% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 60.410 6.56% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.840 -5.62% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.180 5.88% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.850 -5.00% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 2.820 5.62% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.150 -4.96% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.640 4.92% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.400 4.87% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.715 -3.65% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.945 4.85% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 5.150 -3.56% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 5.690 4.79% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.280 -3.39% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 14.210 4.41% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.340 -2.86% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.485 4.30% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.700 -2.78% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.340 4.28% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 16.770 -2.67% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.240 4.20% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.185 -2.63% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.080 3.55% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.500 -2.28% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.320 3.53% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.435 -2.25% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.345 3.46% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.110 -2.20% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 10.760 3.46% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.225 -2.17% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.220 3.39% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.150 -2.13%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms