ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-04-24

Daily Market Reports | Apr 10 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 14.29% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.420 13.60% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.100 -4.11% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.860 13.49% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.880 -3.30% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.088 10.00% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 89.170 -2.96% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.100 9.45% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.230 -2.95% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.250 6.38% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.780 -2.65% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.200 6.31% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.270 -2.58% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.380 5.75% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.700 -2.58% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 2.830 4.81% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.200 -2.44% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.350 4.25% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.935 -2.27% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.270 4.13% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.225 -2.17% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 26.460 4.05% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.580 -2.17% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.410 3.88% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 3.620 -2.16% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.535 3.72% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.080 -2.09% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.560 3.70% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.180 -2.07% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.300 3.59% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.240 -2.04% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.230 3.53% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.710 -2.01% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.185 3.49% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 77.950 -1.94% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 10.090 3.28% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 29.310 -1.94% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.580 2.99% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 41.720 -1.90%

