ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-04-24

Daily Market Reports | Apr 11 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.550 24.13% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.560 -11.81% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 1.040 8.90% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 19.260 -5.03% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.650 7.49% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.095 -5.00% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.160 5.45% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.810 -4.71% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 5.00% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.230 -4.65% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.380 4.85% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 7.850 -4.62% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 28.170 4.45% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.084 -4.55% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.250 4.17% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.320 -4.35% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.780 4.09% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.160 -4.00% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.600 4.05% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 27.550 -3.97% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.770 4.05% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 16.010 -3.79% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.160 3.23% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.640 -3.65% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 8.400 2.82% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.290 -3.38% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.440 2.62% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.725 -3.36% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.200 2.56% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.370 -3.27% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.020 2.55% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.600 -3.23% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.205 2.50% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 12.230 -3.01% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 12.400 2.48% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.590 -3.00% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 15.360 2.40% SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 3.240 -2.99% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 2.13% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 52.150 -2.99%

