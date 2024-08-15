ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-08-24

Daily Market Reports | Aug 15 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 54.17% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.024 -20.00% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.225 12.50% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 3.960 -9.79% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.500 9.72% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.600 -9.43% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.440 7.63% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.420 -8.70% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.053 6.00% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.285 -8.06% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 149.020 5.69% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 21.840 5.61% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 313.000 -7.33% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 11.570 4.61% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 11.250 -6.87% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.770 4.43% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.205 -6.82% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.690 4.26% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.215 -6.52% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 4.17% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.170 -6.21% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.140 3.63% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 47.000 3.50% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.330 -4.93% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 4.270 3.39% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.030 -4.69% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 21.040 3.34% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.345 -4.17% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.150 3.32% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.740 -3.86% ARF – ARENA REIT 4.060 3.31% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 8.480 -3.85% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 27.720 3.05% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 3.830 -3.77% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.460 2.93% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 108.400 -3.58% EVT – EVT LIMITED 11.460 2.87% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.180 -3.28%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms