Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 16 August 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 08 August 2024 to 15 August 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 08-08-2024

Thursday 08 August 2024

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-08-2024

Friday 09 August 2024

3 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 12-08-2024

Monday 12 August 2024

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 13-08-2024

Tuesday 13 August 2024

5 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-08-2024

Wednesday 14 August 2024

6 – Rudi’s View: First Relief, Then More Selling?

Thursday 08 August 2024

Updates on strategies, model portfolios, key picks, best buys and conviction calls

7 – First Shock Of The Season, What’s Next Audinate?

Monday 12 August 2024

Audinate Group’s disappointing FY25 outlook came as a shock to many, but what about that long-term growth prospect?

8 – In Brief: WiseTech, Xero, Treasury Wine, Superloop & More

Friday 09 August 2024

Weekly Broker Wrap: WiseTech versus Xero; Treasury Wine marches more up-market; REITs in the earnings spotlight; an ‘Origin’al boost for Superloop plus a golden nugget in waiting

9 – Uranium Week: Aussie Stocks Heavily Oversold?

Tuesday 13 August 2024

Industry consultants TradeTech reaffirm the longer term bullish view on nuclear energy and brokers question whether it’s time to buy Australian uranium stocks?

10 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 09-08-24

Friday 09 August 2024

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

