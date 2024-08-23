Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 23 August 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 15 August 2024 to 22 August 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-08-2024

Thursday 15 August 2024

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-08-2024

Friday 16 August 2024

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-08-2024

Monday 19 August 2024

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 20-08-2024

Tuesday 20 August 2024

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

5 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-08-2024

Wednesday 21 August 2024

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

6 – Near-Term Uncertainty Clouds Reece’s Outlook

Wednesday 21 August 2024

Premium-priced Reece released merely in-line FY24 results with an uncertain near-term outlook

7 – Rudi’s View: Model Portfolios, Best Ideas & Conviction Calls

Thursday 15 August 2024

Updates on strategies, model portfolios, key picks, best buys and conviction calls

8 – The Seek Conundrum

Thursday 15 August 2024

Seek’s miss on earnings and guidance was all about hard-to-predict job ad volumes, but strong yield, market share gains and solid operating leverage have brokers looking forward to better times ahead

9 – Resilient CAR Group Motors On

Friday 16 August 2024

Analysts approve of CAR Group’s FY24 result praising the resilience of the domestic business and growth prospects overseas

10 – Uranium Week: ASX Short Positions On The Rise

Tuesday 20 August 2024

Share prices are weak and short positions on the rise ahead of Kazatomprom’s market update

