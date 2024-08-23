Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 23 August 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM
Our top ten news from 15 August 2024 to 22 August 2024 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-08-2024
Thursday 15 August 2024
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-08-2024
Friday 16 August 2024
3 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-08-2024
Monday 19 August 2024
4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 20-08-2024
Tuesday 20 August 2024
5 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-08-2024
Wednesday 21 August 2024
6 – Near-Term Uncertainty Clouds Reece’s Outlook
Wednesday 21 August 2024
Premium-priced Reece released merely in-line FY24 results with an uncertain near-term outlook
7 – Rudi’s View: Model Portfolios, Best Ideas & Conviction Calls
Thursday 15 August 2024
Updates on strategies, model portfolios, key picks, best buys and conviction calls
8 – The Seek Conundrum
Thursday 15 August 2024
Seek’s miss on earnings and guidance was all about hard-to-predict job ad volumes, but strong yield, market share gains and solid operating leverage have brokers looking forward to better times ahead
9 – Resilient CAR Group Motors On
Friday 16 August 2024
Analysts approve of CAR Group’s FY24 result praising the resilience of the domestic business and growth prospects overseas
10 – Uranium Week: ASX Short Positions On The Rise
Tuesday 20 August 2024
Share prices are weak and short positions on the rise ahead of Kazatomprom’s market update