FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-08-2024

Australia | Aug 16 2024

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ARF)) - Arena REIT
  • ((APZ)) - Aspen Group
  • ((BVS)) - Bravura Solutions
  • ((COF)) - Centuria Office REIT
  • ((CQR)) - Charter Hall Retail REIT
  • ((COH)) - Cochlear
  • ((DHG)) - Domain Holdings Australia
  • ((GQG)) - GQG Partners
  • ((MFG)) - Magellan Financial
  • ((NWH)) - NRW Holdings
  • ((ORG)) - Origin Energy
  • ((TLS)) - Telstra Group
  • ((VVA)) - Viva Leisure

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-08-24

Aug 16 2024 - Daily Market Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-08-2024

Aug 16 2024 - Australia
3
Next Week At A Glance – 19-23 Aug 2024

Aug 16 2024 - Weekly Reports
4
Resilient CAR Group Motors On

Aug 16 2024 - Australia
5
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 16 August 2024

Aug 16 2024 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-08-2024

Aug 02 2024 - Australia
2
Rudi’s View: How To Invest Allan’s $300k

Jul 24 2024 - Rudi's View
3
Rudi’s View: How To Invest Allan’s $300k, Part 2

Jul 25 2024 - Rudi's View
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-08-2024

Aug 05 2024 - Australia
5
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 08-08-2024

Aug 08 2024 - Australia
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-08-2024

Aug 09 2024 - Australia