ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-09-24

Daily Market Reports | Sep 03 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 15.38% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.160 -13.51% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.000 12.36% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.062 -8.82% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.540 9.61% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 36.170 -8.45% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.010 5.80% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.650 -8.45% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.010 5.24% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.780 -6.46% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.330 5.05% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.870 -6.21% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.880 4.50% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 33.420 4.27% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.270 4.14% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.160 -4.62% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 5.410 4.04% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.310 -4.38% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.700 3.98% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.450 -4.26% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.930 3.53% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.570 -4.20% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.060 3.41% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.095 -4.04% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.290 3.15% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.530 -3.49% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.165 3.13% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.220 -3.48% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.130 2.90% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 5.550 -3.31% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.250 2.88% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.210 -3.27% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.670 2.73% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.750 -3.17% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.320 2.72% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.305 -3.17% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.180 2.61% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.790 -3.07%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms