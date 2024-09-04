Segway-Ninebot Expands Retail Presence in Australia with New Parramatta Store

PR NewsWire | 11:46 AM

New Parramatta and Robina locations to feature complete Segway product line and elevated customer experience

SYDNEY, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Segway-Ninebot, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of micro-mobility solutions, is thrilled to announce the recent expansion of its flagship retail footprint in Australia with the successful launch of its new store in Parramatta. This opening follows the Robina store’s launch in Queensland, further solidifying Segway-Ninebot’s presence across Australia.

The Parramatta store, which opened on 31 August, marks Segway-Ninebot’s first standalone location in New South Wales. Located on Church Street, this vibrant new store is an exciting addition to Segway-Ninebot’s growing network. On the day of the opening, a large crowd gathered at the store, eager to experience test rides and explore the full range of Segway-Ninebot products. The strong customer turnout led to over 100 transactions on the opening day, demonstrating strong recognition and excitement for Segway-Ninebot products.



Segway-Ninebot Parramatta Store

Customers now have access to the complete Segway-Ninebot product line, including kick scooters suitable for all ages, Go Karts, charging power stations, and the recently launched Segway e-motorbike range. With the widest selection of Segway-Ninebot products and expert staff on hand, the store provides customers with exceptional hands-on service experience.

Gino Casha, Head of Segway-Ninebot Australia said "By integrating into local communities through these new locations, we aim to not only improve customer access to our products but also contribute to the community’s vibrancy and mobility. Our presence in these local areas is intended to enhance the convenience and enjoyment of micro-mobility solutions, ultimately making them an integral part of the community’s lifestyle and daily routines."

Special Opening Promotions

During the opening period, special discounts are available on select items. Customers can enjoy 20% off on top of promotional prices. These exclusive offers are in-store only, making it the perfect opportunity to elevate your micro-mobility experience at an excellent value.

In addition, all products are available for test rides in-store. Find the perfect Segway-Ninebot product that suits you best, and enjoy these exclusive discounts while exploring the full range.

The Segway-Ninebot Flagship stores in Australia as below:

Segway-Ninebot Parramatta Store

Shop 5/ 88 Church Street Parramatta, NSW 2150

Segway-Ninebot Robina Store

Shop 2032, Robina Town Centre

Robina, QLD 4230

0411 353 746

Segway-Ninebot Townsville Store

Floor G, Shop 80a, Castletown Shopping World

Hyde Park, QLD 4812

0428 002 249

About Segway-Ninebot

With the mission of "simplifying the movement of people and things while making life more convenient and interesting," the global tech company Segway-Ninebot has been deeply involved in the field of service robots and intelligent short-term transportation. With world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot continuously develops and improves its products to respond to new micro-mobility solutions in big cities around the globe. For more information, please visit au.segway.com.

Instagram: @Segwayninebotaus

Facebook: Segway Ninebot Australia

YouTube: @Segway_Ninebot_Australia

TikTok: @segwayninebotaus

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms