ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-09-24

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 17.420 8.40% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.020 -33.33% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.120 7.69% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.920 -15.98% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.310 6.90% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 -11.54% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.180 5.88% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 6.230 -11.00% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.640 5.81% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 -10.53% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.660 5.60% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.400 -6.98% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.900 5.45% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 25.000 -6.82% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.170 5.34% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.145 -6.45% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 15.230 5.03% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 32.200 -5.88% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.520 4.62% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.510 -5.33% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.610 4.40% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.056 -5.08% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.850 4.29% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.970 4.20% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.500 -4.35% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.300 4.00% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 0.885 -4.32% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.270 3.94% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.090 -4.26% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.400 3.90% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 11.990 -4.16% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.830 3.66% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.020 -3.68% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.560 3.49% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.085 -3.41% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 8.190 3.41% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.590 -3.36% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.140 3.38% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.155 -3.13%

