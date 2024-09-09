Tindle, Oatly!, Tetra Pak & Redefine Meat headline protein conference in October

PR NewsWire | Sep 09 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With just five weeks to go until AltProteins 24, Food Frontier is excited to announce that the Secretary-General for the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet will be the keynote speaker at this October’s conference.



More than 40 speakers from around the world will feature at Food Frontier’s AltProteins 24.

Satya Tripathi, who has served with the UN for more than two decades in key global positions, was most recently the UN Assistant Secretary-General, Head of the New York Office at UN Environment, and Secretary of the UN Environment Management Group.

Joining Satya at Food Frontier’s AltProteins 24 will be more than 40 speakers from around the world, including Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Brazil, Sweden, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, The Netherlands, the USA, and Germany, including key industry leaders such as:

Sonalie Figueiras, Green Queen

Jan Pacas , All G Foods

, Edwin Bark , Redefine Meat

, Riley Jackson , Ivy Farm

, Dr Nikki Freed , DaisyLab

, Arjan Jongkees, Simplot

Andre Menezes , Tindle

, Shaunagh Duncan , Oatly!

, Dr Lisa-Claire Ronquest-Ross , v2food

, Ashish Acharya , Tetra Pak

, Glen Jacob , Rockwell Automation

Network with emerging innovative companies in agtech, precision fermentation and cultivated meat and hear how they are redefining the food system.

With a focus on building sustainable food systems the conference will also feature a debate on catalysing food as a central climate change issue, showcasing some of the most impactful initiatives that are driving industry growth.

Also, on October 10 Food Frontier will host an exclusive novel food tasting event adjacent to AltProteins 24. This groundbreaking tasting event will showcase two revolutionary food types not yet approved in Australia: dairy made from precision fermentation and cultivated meat. The menu will also feature innovative plant-based products like steak, eggs, and whipped cream from overseas market leaders—all of which are not yet for sale in Australia. Attendance is strictly by invitation only; however, four lucky attendees of AltProteins 24 have the chance to win a coveted golden ticket, granting them access to this one-of-a-kind experience.

The lead sponsor of AltProteins 24, The Victorian Government—through support from Agriculture Victoria, Global Victoria and Invest Victoria—will open the day with a dignitary address as well as participate in a plant protein development session and global market reach, export opportunity workshop.

Food Frontier’s AltProteins 24 is on Thursday October 10 at Sofitel on Collins in Melbourne.

To view the program, speaker information and to register to attend go to foodfrontier.org/altproteins-conference/

In addition to the Victorian Government, AltProteins 24 is made possible thanks to the support of the following sponsors: Merck, Eden Brew, Rockwell Automation, Tetra Pak, v2food, Aussie Plant Based Co, Essantis (formerly Unigrain), CSIRO.

About

Food Frontier is the independent think tank on alternative proteins in Australia and New Zealand. Funded by grants and donations, our work is growing our region’s protein supply with new, sustainable and nutritious options that create value for businesses, farmers and consumers.

