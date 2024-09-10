Gentrack Shares Breaking Out

Technicals | Sep 10 2024

By MichaelGable

As we countdown to the start of the US interest rate cutting cycle next week, share markets remain on edge with flashes of volatility becoming more common.

Markets are near all-time highs but the feeling is not one of euphoria, which is a good thing. It is always healthy when we have something to worry about, because it usually means that when you look through the short-term volatility, you end up with a market that grinds higher.

They don't call it a "wall of worry" for nothing.

Rate cuts are typically good for equity markets over the course of the year and some particular sectors tend to do better than others. But of course, markets don't stick strictly to any form guide so it will be interesting to see over the next few weeks what sort of moves we get, whether we get any unexpected rotations from one sector to the next.

Either way, the next few months will require a little more attention and nimbleness than usual.

Today's technical view is on Gentrack Group ((GTK)).