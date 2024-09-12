Genea Biomedx solidifies its exclusive partnership in Australia with Genea Fertility

PR NewsWire | 7:44 PM

SYDNEY, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Genea Biomedx, which was once part of Genea Fertility, joined the Basecare Medical group in 2023 with the aim of distributing Basecare’s assisted reproductive technology internationally.

Previously an integral part of Genea Fertility, Genea Biomedx was central to scientific and technological advancements. Since 2015, Genea Fertility has invested in developing key technologies to become a world leader in reproductive science and outcomes. This investment included the Geri timelapse incubator and Gems culture media. With these two key products, Genea Fertility has set the industry standard by making timelapse technology available to all patients, rather than just as an add-on. The use of timelapse by Genea Fertility has also enhanced the patient experience by providing video updates on embryo development through our Grow smartphone app.

With Genea Biomedx now operating independently as part of Basecare Medical, it was important for both organisations to continue their strategic cooperation to develop cutting-edge technology. This new partnership is an exciting opportunity for both companies to leverage their strengths in new ways.

Tim Yeoh, CEO, Genea Fertility says, "Genea Fertility and Genea Biomedx share the same vision of being at the forefront of assisted reproductive technology. It is a natural fit for us to continue partnering together to continue delivering world leading fertility advancements to patients in Australia."

Marian Garriga, CEO, Genea Biomedx says, "Genea Biomedx is a global leader in comprehensive IVF solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technologies that empower patients to achieve their dreams of growing their families. Our advanced devices are designed to enhance clinical outcomes by addressing key variables such as human error and environmental factors. Our partnership with Genea Fertility will help to continue to advance outcomes for patients, and we look forward to delivering on this together."

Genea Fertility is pleased to integrate Biomedx’s latest Genie DNA sequencer technology, which will boost its labs with the latest, cutting-edge equipment. Additionally, Genea Fertility will be upgrading selected clinics with Genea Biomedx’s innovative cryostorage tank system, Gelida, converting tanks for enhanced performance and reliability. Further partnership opportunities include the integration Genea Biomedx’s Guardian, an electronic witnessing for Genea Fertility laboratories that can facilitate the identification and traceability of IVF samples.

Genea Fertility’s partnership with Genea Biomedx underscores their joint dedication to advancing the fertility industry through groundbreaking technology and exceptional care.

Issued by Genea. For more information, please contact Alexandra Suvajac on 0436 489 199 or alexandra.suvajac@genea.com.au

About Genea Fertility

Genea Fertility is a world-leading fertility clinic network with clinics across Australia, and with more than 38 years’ experience helping Australians achieve their dreams of parenthood. At Genea, our vision is to provide a personalised approach to each individual who walks through our doors. We’re continuously committed to bringing together the best cutting-edge science with heartfelt patient care, delivering leading patient outcomes and IVF success rates. For more information visit genea.com.au

About Biomedx

Genea Biomedx is a leading global provider and manufacturer of medical devices designed to simplify and automate the fertility treatment process, with a focus on improving clinical outcomes. Genea Biomedx team of experts is dedicated to reducing the impact of uncontrollable variables like human error and environmental factors through innovative technology that enhances industry standards. Our cutting-edge devices provide exceptional performance and reliability, ensuring consistent optimal clinical outcomes. With intuitive interfaces and automated features, our products increase efficiency and reduce errors. We invest heavily in R&D to help revolutionize the IVF industry. Genea Biomedx is a trusted partner, providing exceptional customer service, training, and technical support to laboratories worldwide.

