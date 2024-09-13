Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 13 Sep 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 05 September 2024 to 12 September 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-09-2024 Friday 06 September 2024 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Uranium Week: Momentum Is Building Tuesday 10 September 2024 Will the market increasingly look to the disconnect between U308 spot versus contract term prices as a buy signal for sold down uranium equities?

3 – NextDC: Building A Generative AI Future Monday 09 September 2024 Valuing a major infrastructure developer and operator with a growth tilt to generative artificial intelligence has caused some speed, or value humps for investors. What matters when it comes to assessing the case for a burgeoning data centre behemoth

4 – Macquarie Technology: Just A Flesh Wound Thursday 05 September 2024 A supplier price hike is proving a setback for Macquarie Technology’s cloud services business, but increasing data centre capacity is where the value lays

5 – Premier Investments: More Details Required Tuesday 10 September 2024 Premier Investments’ pre-announced FY24 sales numbers are below consensus, but brokers await further detail at the full result, along with an update on the company’s strategic review

6 – Rudi’s View: August Results Fail To Inspire Thursday 05 September 2024 The stats, data and insights from the August results season that, in the end, did not live up to expectations, plus stock ideas highlighted

7 – The Drinks Are On Orora Monday 09 September 2024 Orora is set to divest of its US Packaging Solutions business, allowing the company to focus on beverages packaging while reducing debt and providing for capital management over time

8 – Material Matters: Lithium Enthusiasm Is Back Thursday 12 September 2024 A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: Two brokers anticipate a material lithium price rally, and analysts review iron ore and base metals price forecasts

9 – In Brief: Dicker Data, Mineral Resources & Red 5 Friday 06 September 2024 Weekly Broker Wrap: A key theme of the latest reporting season has been costs which continue to impact across a suite of companies

10 – Is Supply Network A Forever Stock? Thursday 05 September 2024 Supply Network might be a small cap, but its latest earnings results exemplify a company which ticks so many of the right boxes for investors

