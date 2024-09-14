The Market In Numbers – 14 Sep 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 14 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12832.550 1.72% 3.09% 9.52% 9.02% 9.52% All Ordinaries 8323.50 1.32% 0.08% 3.86% 6.31% 3.86% S&P ASX 200 8099.90 1.08% 0.10% 4.28% 6.71% 4.28% S&P ASX 300 8032.60 1.13% 0.11% 4.21% 6.59% 4.21% Communication Services 1589.30 -0.16% -1.68% 5.87% 0.07% 5.87% Consumer Discretionary 3774.70 0.69% -0.97% 7.50% 16.50% 7.50% Consumer Staples 12731.80 0.81% -0.91% 2.86% 3.42% 2.86% Energy 8634.20 1.86% -7.38% -13.93% -18.72% -13.93% Financials 8371.50 -0.79% 1.77% 9.33% 24.61% 9.33% Health Care 45441.40 0.10% -0.83% 2.68% 7.32% 2.68% Industrials 7506.10 0.94% 0.76% 10.20% 9.32% 10.20% Info Technology 2595.40 1.50% 2.54% 10.84% 41.60% 10.84% Materials 16187.00 4.17% -1.89% -4.10% -16.95% -4.10% Real Estate 4006.00 4.04% 5.30% 12.43% 19.66% 12.43% Utilities 8732.60 1.80% -1.54% -5.95% 6.76% -5.95% A-REITs 1829.00 4.10% 5.38% 12.60% 21.74% 12.60% All Technology Index 3357.70 0.80% -0.03% 7.00% 24.64% 7.00% Banks 3547.10 -1.22% 1.67% 11.01% 27.62% 11.01% Gold Index 8587.00 6.24% 1.07% 16.71% 16.55% 16.71% Metals & Mining 5256.40 5.00% -1.86% -5.30% -18.71% -5.30%

The World

Index 14 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8273.09 1.12% -1.24% 1.33% 6.98% 1.33% DAX30 18699.40 2.17% -1.10% 2.54% 11.63% 2.54% Hang Seng 17369.09 -0.43% -3.45% -1.97% 1.89% -1.97% Nikkei 225 36581.76 0.52% -5.35% -7.58% 9.32% -7.58% DJIA 41393.78 2.60% -0.41% 5.82% 9.83% 5.82% S&P500 5626.02 4.02% -0.40% 3.03% 17.95% 3.03% Nasdaq Comp 17683.98 5.95% -0.17% -0.27% 17.80% -0.27%

Metals & Minerals

Index 14 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2587.00 1.57% 1.28% 10.65% 26.53% 10.65% Silver (oz) 30.21 3.57% 1.27% 3.28% 23.91% 3.28% Copper (lb) 4.2105 1.69% 0.02% -2.84% 10.57% -2.84% Aluminium (lb) 1.0850 1.26% -2.42% -3.51% 11.59% -3.51% Nickel (lb) 7.2077 -0.44% -5.90% -7.33% -3.08% -7.33% Zinc (lb) 1.2888 4.80% -0.76% -2.81% 14.60% -2.81% Uranium (lb) weekly 81. 1.90% -0.62% -3.30% -6.40% -3.30% Iron Ore (t) 93.06 1.93% -5.65% -12.63% -32.68% -12.63%

Energy

Index 14 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 69.19 -0.20% -9.00% -15.48% -6.26% -15.48% Brent Crude 70.72 -2.90% -10.42% -17.23% -10.77% -17.23%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

