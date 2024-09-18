Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Gold

Technicals | 10:30 AM

Earlier today, Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst, IG updated his views and thoughts on financial markets, including the technical analysis updates below.

First Up, Nasdaq100

The Nasdaq’s impressive rebound from the early September 18,400 low has it up nudging up against downtrend resistance at 19,620, which comes from the July high of 20,690.

A sustained break above 19,620 would signal that the correction from the 20,690 high is complete and that the uptrend has resumed towards 20,690 and then 21,500.

Conversely, a failure to see a sustained break above 19,620 would warn the correction is set for another leg lower towards the 200-day moving average at 18,200.

Australia: ASX200

The ASX200 requires a sustained close above 8150 to open the way for the rally to extend towards weekly trend channel resistance at 8230/50ish.

Conversely, a failure to see a sustained break above 8150 would keep the ASX200 range bound with scope for a retest of last week’s 7918 low.

Gold

Gold finished lower overnight at US$2569/oz (-0.51%), as the USD and US yields gained overnight following stronger-than-expected US economic data ahead of tomorrow’s FOMC meeting.

Provided gold holds above support at US$2530/20, the rally can extend towards US$2650/oz.

Aware that a loss of support at US$2530/20 would warn that a deeper correction is underway towards US$2470/oz.

Crude Oil

WTI Crude Oil finished higher overnight at US$71.19/bbl (+1.57%) as supply disruptions from Hurricane Francine continue to impact and ahead of tomorrow morning’s FOMC meeting.

Crude oil needs to reclaim resistance at US$72.50/bbl to gain a more stable footing and negate the downside risks.

