ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-09-24

Daily Market Reports | Sep 20 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 0.980 10.11% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 -8.00% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.310 8.26% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.048 -7.69% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.100 6.33% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.026 -7.14% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.035 6.15% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.355 -6.58% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.790 5.99% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.215 -6.52% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.810 5.83% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.385 -5.78% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.455 5.81% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.083 -5.68% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.195 5.41% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.175 -5.41% 360 – LIFE360 INC 18.090 5.17% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.270 -5.02% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.000 4.90% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.395 -4.82% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.190 4.80% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.420 -4.66% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 4.44% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.170 -4.49% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 4.44% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.535 -4.46% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 5.910 4.42% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.920 -4.26% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 24.250 3.99% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.000 -3.85% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 32.760 3.97% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.390 -3.63% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.285 3.64% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.680 -3.60% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 10.610 3.61% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.610 -3.59% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.020 3.59% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 4.200 -3.45% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 18.310 3.50% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.425 -3.41%

