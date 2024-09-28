The Market In Numbers – 28 Sep 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 28 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12457.410 -0.17% 0.08% 6.32% 5.84% 6.32% All Ordinaries 8476.80 0.47% 1.93% 5.78% 8.27% 5.78% S&P ASX 200 8212.20 0.03% 1.49% 5.73% 8.19% 5.73% S&P ASX 300 8152.30 0.14% 1.60% 5.76% 8.18% 5.76% Communication Services 1598.10 -0.85% -1.14% 6.45% 0.62% 6.45% Consumer Discretionary 3840.40 -0.34% 0.76% 9.37% 18.52% 9.37% Consumer Staples 12491.60 -1.99% -2.78% 0.92% 1.47% 0.92% Energy 8896.70 1.27% -4.56% -11.31% -16.25% -11.31% Financials 8191.10 -4.42% -0.42% 6.97% 21.92% 6.97% Health Care 43901.40 -1.50% -4.19% -0.80% 3.69% -0.80% Industrials 7402.40 -0.42% -0.63% 8.68% 7.81% 8.68% Info Technology 2697.60 1.70% 6.58% 15.21% 47.18% 15.21% Materials 18000.60 9.37% 9.10% 6.65% -7.64% 6.65% Real Estate 4033.10 -1.10% 6.01% 13.19% 20.47% 13.19% Utilities 8980.00 0.51% 1.25% -3.28% 9.79% -3.28% A-REITs 1839.30 -1.15% 5.97% 13.24% 22.42% 13.24% All Technology Index 3444.90 1.08% 2.56% 9.78% 27.87% 9.78% Banks 3421.00 -6.23% -1.94% 7.07% 23.08% 7.07% Gold Index 8892.20 2.38% 4.66% 20.86% 20.69% 20.86% Metals & Mining 5885.10 10.52% 9.88% 6.03% -8.99% 6.03%

The World

Index 28 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8320.76 1.10% -0.67% 1.92% 7.60% 1.92% DAX30 19473.63 4.03% 3.00% 6.79% 16.25% 6.79% Hang Seng 20632.30 13.00% 14.69% 16.44% 21.03% 16.44% Nikkei 225 39829.56 5.58% 3.06% 0.62% 19.02% 0.62% DJIA 42313.00 0.59% 1.80% 8.17% 12.27% 8.17% S&P500 5738.17 0.62% 1.59% 5.09% 20.30% 5.09% Nasdaq Comp 18119.59 0.95% 2.29% 2.18% 20.71% 2.18%

Metals & Minerals

Index 28 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2695.10 3.19% 5.51% 15.28% 31.82% 15.28% Silver (oz) 32.30 3.83% 8.28% 10.43% 32.49% 10.43% Copper (lb) 4.4680 2.75% 6.14% 3.10% 17.33% 3.10% Aluminium (lb) 1.1794 3.10% 6.07% 4.88% 21.30% 4.88% Nickel (lb) 7.5627 2.89% -1.27% -2.77% 1.69% -2.77% Zinc (lb) 1.3945 5.33% 7.38% 5.16% 24.00% 5.16% Uranium (lb) weekly 79. -0.94% -2.16% -4.80% -7.85% -4.80% Iron Ore (t) 92.54 0.55% -6.17% -13.12% -33.05% -13.12%

Energy

Index 28 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 67.44 -5.20% -11.30% -17.62% -8.63% -17.62% Brent Crude 70.88 -5.32% -10.22% -17.04% -10.57% -17.04%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

