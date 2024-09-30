The Monday Report – 30 September 2024

Daily Market Reports | 8:48 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8277.00 + 22.00 0.27% S&P ASX 200 8212.20 + 8.50 0.10% S&P500 5738.17 – 7.20 – 0.13% Nasdaq Comp 18119.59 – 70.70 – 0.39% DJIA 42313.00 + 137.89 0.33% S&P500 VIX 16.96 + 1.59 10.34% US 10-year yield 3.75 – 0.04 – 1.11% USD Index 100.38 – 0.19 – 0.19% FTSE100 8320.76 + 35.85 0.43% DAX30 19473.63 + 235.27 1.22%

Good morning.

Markets ended the week with a relatively upbeat tone, buoyed by benign inflation data.

Equity markets were in the green in Europe (Euro Stoxx 50 up 0.7%, FTSE 100 up 0.4%), but moves in US indices were more mixed, with the S&P500 down -0.1% but the Dow up 0.3%.

In Australia, the promise of more stimulus from China has triggered a noticeable rotation in market momentum, favouring those out-of-fashion cyclicals and market laggards while funds have been flowing out of the previous winners.

SPI futures are indicating a positive start for the local bourse on Monday morning.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury fell -4.2bp to 3.75%, and yields were lower across Europe.

WTI oil was up 1.1% to US$68.2/bbl. Gold fell -0.3% to US$2,658.2/oz. Base metals recorded their biggest weekly gain since early May.

Monthly PCE data showed both headline and core inflation rose 0.1% m/m in August, the latter being softer than expected.

On an annual basis, headline PCE inflation edged lower to 2.2% y/y from 2.3% and core PCE inflation rose slightly to 2.7% y/y from 2.6%.

Goods PCE inflation fell to -0.9% y/y, with prices for durable and non-durable goods falling on an annual basis. Services prices were steady at 3.7% y/y.

As per the economists at ANZ Bank, the debate about the speed of Fed easing will be largely driven by labour market and activity indicators.

This week brings the JOLTS, ADP employment and nonfarm payroll (NFP) data. The consensus expectation is the pace of hiring was stable in September (146k NFP expected vs 142k previously), with the unemployment rate expected to be flat at 4.2%.

Data in line with these estimates would support ANZ Bank’s in-house view the labour market is rebalancing but not deteriorating.

ANZ economists think the Fed will ease in conventional increments of -25bp. Chair Powell is scheduled to speak later today, and seven other Fed policymakers are due to speak this week.

When it comes to the RBA, ANZ Bank does not expect it to act on its tightening bias, which is judged to not be as strong as it was in August.

The monthly inflation rate fell to 2.7% y/y in August, the first time it has been in the RBA’s 2-3% target band since October 2021. The first RBA cut is expected to be in February 2025.

On the calendar today:

-New Zealand Sept A&NZ Business confidence

-August Aug private sector credit

-Japan Aug retail sales

-China PMI

-UK 2Q GDP

-Deep Yellow ((DYL)) earnings report

-Liontown Resources ((LTR)) earnings report

Corporate news in Australia:

-Affinity Equity Partners has reportedly dropped out of the Waste Services Group bid leaving EQT Holdings ((EQT)), The Carlyle Group, Pacific Equity Partners, and BGH Capital in the running with bids due this week

-Cosmetique plans a $17.5m ASX listing to expand its 17 clinics and capitalise on Australia’s $4bn injectables market

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS BKW Brickworks Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter LNW Light & Wonder Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS PBH PointsBet Holdings Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter PTM Platinum Asset Management Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter WHC Whitehaven Coal Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi

