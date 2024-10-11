Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 11 October 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 03 October 2024 to 10 October 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Interview With Michael Howell, CrossBorder Capital

Thursday 03 October 2024

Michael Howell, founder and managing director of CrossBorder Capital, chatted with FNArena from London about global liquidity, its impact on asset markets including equities, gold, bonds and commodities

2 – Rudi’s View: AGL, GPT, James Hardie, Qantas, Pilbara & Xero

Thursday 03 October 2024

Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

3 – Uranium Week: Shorts Versus Growing Demand

Tuesday 08 October 2024

By all indications the month of September signaled a reversal in the 2024 “backwardation” trend for the U308 spot price; have the short sellers received the memo?

4 – In Brief: Collins Food, Domino’s, Guzman y Gomez & Artrya

Friday 04 October 2024

Weekly Broker Wrap: What’s brewing in the quick service sector; cardiac CT diagnosis company Artrya gets an AI boost; special dividends make a comeback

5 – September In Review: Banks versus Miners

Thursday 03 October 2024

Policy announcement in the US and China spurred gains in September leaving investors in a quandary over bank exposures versus resource stocks

6 – Quality By Any Objective Measure

Friday 04 October 2024

New research on Objective Corp highlights potential share price upside from a suite of products focused on managing increasing data and regulatory burdens for governments and enterprises

7 – Australian Banks: When The End Of The Trend?

Monday 07 October 2024

Australian banks have run up to historically high valuations, well above expectation. But the tide is beginning to turn, and brokers warn of several factors conspiring to affect a period of bank underperformance

8 – The Case For Charter Hall

Monday 07 October 2024

RBA rate hikes have weighed heavily on Australia’s property market, but since a better than expected FY24 result, and the assumption the RBA is soon to cut, brokers believe Charter Hall shares have seen the trough

9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 04-10-24

Friday 04 October 2024

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

10 – Audinate’s Recurring Revenue Opportunity

Tuesday 08 October 2024

Following disappointment in August, new research highlights upside potential from new market opportunities for Audinate Group

