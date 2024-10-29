Geotab teams up with EROAD to provide affordable solutions to fleet managers

PR NewsWire | 9:30 AM

SYDNEY, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global telematics leader Geotab has teamed up with New Zealand-based EROAD to provide powerful and affordable fleet management solutions for businesses across Australia and New Zealand.



The partnership’s first initiative is the launch of EROAD Locate, a simple and cost-effective telematics solution for light commercial vehicles. This product will be introduced in New Zealand and Australia, targeting fleet operators who need a straightforward solution to track and manage their vehicles efficiently.

"Fleet managers across Australia and New Zealand now have an appealing and affordable option for light commercial vehicle fleets, allowing more businesses to access the benefits of telematics. This partnership will continue to deliver fantastic solutions for fleets with complex needs," said David Brown, Associate Vice President for Geotab APAC.

This collaboration brings together the strengths of both companies, unlocking new opportunities in the light commercial vehicle sector by integrating Geotab’s affordable hardware with EROAD’s advanced fleet management platform.

"We’re always looking for ways to help our customers operate safer, more efficient and sustainable fleets," said EROAD Co-CEO Mark Heine. "This partnership with Geotab accelerates our ability to deliver a low-cost, high-quality solution that meets the needs of a wider range of fleets, especially those that have been priced out of telematics solutions in the past."

Geotab’s partnership with EROAD — which is one of the largest telematics providers across the Australia and New Zealand markets — will empower more customers with enterprise-grade solutions to help them manage complex transport and regulatory challenges. Geotab has over 4.4M connected vehicles globally and strong OEM relationships, which will enable EROAD to provide a broader range of solutions to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

The global telematics market is growing at an annual rate of around 12-16%[1], with significant potential in both New Zealand and Australia. It is estimated that the light commercial vehicle fleet size is around 800,000 in New Zealand and 4m in Australia[2]. However, EROAD’s research indicates that only 48%[3] of these fleets currently use telematics, revealing a substantial opportunity for growth in this space.

This partnership will enable both companies to drive future growth and continue innovating within the fleet management space, delivering greater value to its customers and expanding our footprint across the region.

About EROAD

EROAD is a fully integrated technology, tolling and services provider, based in Auckland, New Zealand. We were the first company in the world to implement a GNSS/cellular-based road charging solution across an entire country. We design and manufacture in-vehicle hardware, operate secure payment and merchant gateways and offer web-based value-added services. EROAD modernises road charging and compliance for road transport by replacing paper-based systems with easy-to-use electronic systems. We are the largest provider of road user charges (RUC) compliance in New Zealand, and a leading provider of health and safety compliance and fleet management solutions. EROAD is listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) under the stock symbol of ERD. www.eroad.co.nz

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics – vehicle and asset tracking – solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and Al experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics-solving for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com/au , and follow Geotab on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/geotab .

