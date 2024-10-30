Antaisolar Receives EUPD Research Top Brand PV Award at All Energy 2024

PR NewsWire | Oct 30 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Antaisolar, the expert in digital intelligent PV mounting system solutions, was honored to receive the Top Brand PV Australia 2024 award from EUPD Research during the All Energy Australia 2024 exhibition.

This prestigious award recognizes outstanding companies in the photovoltaic (PV) sector based on comprehensive analyses and innovative quality assessments. Antaisolar’s recognition in the mounting category reflects the confidence that the Australian market has in its products.



Antaisolar Receives Top Brand PV Award Australia 2024

Antaisolar is committed to providing innovative and reliable racking solutions for the Australian market. Its SnapFit mounting system, designed for C&I rooftops, can improve installation efficiency by up to 50%. The system offers a variety of flexible components to accommodate different roof types, enhancing energy generation and capacity, which has made it a popular choice among installers.

In the utility sector, Antaisolar has established itself as No.6 tracker suppliers in ACPC region, offering the 1P single-axis TAI-Simple tracker. This system is compatible with large-format and bifacial modules, utilizing advanced tracking algorithms to optimize energy yield. To address the high labor costs in Australia, the TAI-Simple system offers a pre-assembly rate of up to 45%, simplifying the installation process and improving overall project efficiency.

Recognizing the importance of proper installation, Antaisolar places a strong emphasis on providing training services around the world. In 2024, the company opened a training center in Newcastle to offer comprehensive training and installation guidance. This initiative aims to enhance the skills of local installers, ensuring safe and efficient project execution.

Beyond this facility, Antaisolar’s commitment to Australia is exemplified by a dedicated local team of experts providing one-stop services, including sales, marketing, project planning, and technical support. As the Top Brand PV in the mounting category, Antaisolar not only stands as a reliable choice for customers but also demonstrates a commitment to adding value and driving innovation within the solar industry.

Through close collaboration with more local partners, Antaisolar continually enhances its products and services to make solar energy more accessible, convenient, and dependable. This dedication supports industry advancement and contributes to Australia’s sustainability goals.

For more information, please visit: www.antaisolar.com.au

Contact us: australia@antaisolar.com

