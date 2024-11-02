The Market In Numbers – 2 Nov 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 02 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12559.280 -1.66% -0.63% 1.09% 6.70% 7.18% All Ordinaries 8379.70 -1.03% -0.50% -1.86% 7.03% 4.57% S&P ASX 200 8118.80 -1.13% -0.50% -1.83% 6.96% 4.52% S&P ASX 300 8059.20 -1.13% -0.52% -1.83% 6.94% 4.55% Communication Services 1598.20 -1.11% -0.42% 0.33% 0.63% 6.46% Consumer Discretionary 3666.70 -0.15% -0.73% -4.49% 13.16% 4.42% Consumer Staples 11536.30 -5.47% -0.50% -7.45% -6.29% -6.80% Energy 8751.30 -1.35% 1.06% -4.13% -17.62% -12.76% Financials 8410.60 -1.58% -0.92% 2.30% 25.19% 9.84% Health Care 43971.00 -2.75% -1.11% -0.23% 3.85% -0.64% Industrials 7225.70 -1.17% -0.37% -2.97% 5.24% 6.08% Info Technology 2585.90 2.48% -0.44% -4.84% 41.08% 10.44% Materials 17397.70 0.42% 0.20% -5.02% -10.74% 3.08% Real Estate 3919.20 -0.72% -0.68% -3.27% 17.07% 9.99% Utilities 8324.90 -3.10% -0.10% -7.33% 1.78% -10.34% A-REITs 1789.70 -0.72% -0.66% -3.16% 19.12% 10.18% All Technology Index 3503.30 1.28% -0.53% 0.85% 30.04% 11.64% Banks 3550.80 -1.32% -0.57% 3.20% 27.75% 11.13% Gold Index 9452.90 -2.69% -1.75% 8.39% 28.30% 28.48% Metals & Mining 5726.50 0.75% 0.37% -4.42% -11.44% 3.17%

The World

Index 02 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8177.15 -0.87% 0.83% -0.73% 5.74% 0.16% DAX30 19254.97 -1.07% 0.93% -0.36% 14.94% 5.59% Hang Seng 20506.43 -0.41% 0.93% -2.97% 20.29% 15.73% Nikkei 225 38053.67 0.37% -2.63% 0.35% 13.71% -3.86% DJIA 42052.19 -0.15% 0.69% -0.66% 11.58% 7.50% S&P500 5728.80 -1.37% 0.41% -0.58% 20.10% 4.91% Nasdaq Comp 18239.92 -1.50% 0.80% 0.28% 21.51% 2.86%

Metals & Minerals

Index 02 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2753.95 0.19% -1.59% 2.70% 34.70% 17.79% Silver (oz) 32.80 -3.08% -3.35% 2.80% 34.55% 12.15% Copper (lb) 4.3632 -0.06% 0.07% -5.12% 14.58% 0.69% Aluminium (lb) 1.1814 -0.64% 0.31% -0.44% 21.51% 5.06% Nickel (lb) 7.0801 -3.28% -0.54% -7.67% -4.80% -8.98% Zinc (lb) 1.3677 -4.55% -1.71% -1.32% 21.62% 3.14% Uranium (lb) weekly 81.00 -2.41% 0.00% -1.22% -5.81% -2.70% Iron Ore (t) 103.78 -0.59% -0.29% 11.62% -24.92% -2.56%

Energy

Index 02 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 70.52 0.27% 2.07% 2.74% -4.46% -13.85% Brent Crude 74.08 -0.75% 1.88% 3.55% -6.54% -13.30%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

