Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 15 November 2024

Our top ten news from 07 November 2024 to 14 November 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 08-11-2024 Friday 08 November 2024 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – AGL Energy: Data Centres To The Rescue? Thursday 07 November 2024 Growth in electricity demand from the secular development in data centres could be the driving factor which tips in AGL Energy’s favour

3 – Coles Wins The Battle, But The War? Monday 11 November 2024 Coles has managed cost-of-living pressures better than its key rival and investment in efficiency adds up to more positive views. But margin pressure prevails

4 – Rudi’s View: Trump Returns, What Now? Thursday 07 November 2024 Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

5 – Nuix Rises From The Ashes Friday 08 November 2024 After a post IPO car crash for investors, Nuix has turned the corner as it hits its AI straps and draws comparisons to US tech stock Palantir

6 – Material Matters: Copper, Aluminium & Lithium Thursday 07 November 2024 A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: While victory by Donald Trump in the US elections presents short-term headwinds for base metals, brokers remain upbeat on materials leveraged to the energy transition

7 – Uranium Week: Trump, Cameco & NextDC Tuesday 12 November 2024 U308 spot price rebooted after the US election, while Cameco and commodities expert Bob Brackett offer positive views on nuclear energy and uranium

8 – In Brief: Retailers That Rock, James Hardie & Infomedia Friday 08 November 2024 Weekly Broker Wrap: Peek into the shifting dynamics of retailers, including Harvey Norman, James Hardie’s upgrade, and Infomedia’s transition

9 – The Market In Numbers – 9 Nov 2024 Saturday 09 November 2024 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

10 – Material Matters: Global LNG, Aussie Gas & Iron Monday 11 November 2024 A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: Global LNG fundamentals are set to transform over the next few years; higher short-term gas prices domestically; and near-term support for the iron ore price

