The Market In Numbers – 16 Nov 2024

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 16 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12684.880 -0.67% 0.36% 2.10% 7.77% 8.26% All Ordinaries 8539.00 -0.16% 1.39% 0.01% 9.06% 6.55% S&P ASX 200 8285.20 -0.12% 1.53% 0.19% 9.15% 6.66% S&P ASX 300 8216.40 -0.17% 1.42% 0.09% 9.03% 6.59% Communication Services 1669.50 1.87% 4.03% 4.81% 5.12% 11.21% Consumer Discretionary 3874.80 2.70% 4.91% 0.94% 19.59% 10.35% Consumer Staples 11311.60 -2.66% -2.44% -9.25% -8.11% -8.62% Energy 8512.20 -2.14% -1.70% -6.75% -19.87% -15.15% Financials 8898.70 2.14% 4.83% 8.24% 32.45% 16.22% Health Care 43901.70 -2.45% -1.27% -0.39% 3.69% -0.80% Industrials 7558.90 0.91% 4.22% 1.50% 10.09% 10.97% Info Technology 2863.40 4.63% 10.25% 5.37% 56.22% 22.29% Materials 16508.10 -5.56% -4.92% -9.87% -15.30% -2.19% Real Estate 3964.90 2.58% 0.48% -2.14% 18.44% 11.27% Utilities 8713.90 3.43% 4.56% -3.00% 6.53% -6.15% A-REITs 1810.30 2.74% 0.48% -2.05% 20.49% 11.45% All Technology Index 3821.40 3.89% 8.51% 10.00% 41.85% 21.78% Banks 3755.40 2.16% 5.16% 9.14% 35.11% 17.53% Gold Index 8300.10 -6.66% -13.73% -4.83% 12.66% 12.81% Metals & Mining 5337.10 -7.10% -6.46% -10.92% -17.47% -3.84%

The World

Index 16 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8063.61 -0.11% -0.57% -2.10% 4.27% -1.23% DAX30 19210.81 -0.02% 0.70% -0.59% 14.68% 5.35% Hang Seng 19426.34 -6.28% -4.39% -8.08% 13.95% 9.64% Nikkei 225 38642.91 -2.17% -1.12% 1.91% 15.48% -2.38% DJIA 43444.99 -1.24% 4.03% 2.63% 15.27% 11.06% S&P500 5870.62 -2.08% 2.89% 1.88% 23.08% 7.51% Nasdaq Comp 18680.12 -3.15% 3.23% 2.70% 24.44% 5.34%

Metals & Minerals

Index 16 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2572.60 -5.15% -8.07% -4.06% 25.83% 10.04% Silver (oz) 30.61 -4.56% -9.81% -4.07% 25.55% 4.65% Copper (lb) 4.0765 -8.12% -6.50% -11.35% 7.05% -5.93% Aluminium (lb) 1.1350 -6.94% -3.63% -4.35% 16.73% 0.93% Nickel (lb) 7.0810 -5.25% -0.53% -7.66% -4.79% -8.96% Zinc (lb) 1.3209 -4.33% -5.07% -4.70% 17.46% -0.39% Uranium (lb) weekly 77.00 -1.91% -4.94% -6.10% -10.47% -7.51% Iron Ore (t) 102.22 -2.85% -1.79% 9.94% -26.05% -4.03%

Energy

Index 16 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 68.65 -4.63% -0.64% 0.01% -6.99% -16.14% Brent Crude 72.47 -3.83% -0.33% 1.30% -8.57% -15.18%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

