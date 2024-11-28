Appian Announces 2024 APJ Partner Award Winners

PR NewsWire | 10:48 AM

Recognising WNS-Vuram, Deloitte, Cognizant, KPMG, Accenture, and Via Appia for delivering process excellence

SYDNEY, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today unveiled the recipients of its 2024 Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner Awards, recognising industry excellence across six categories. The awards celebrate high-impact and committed partners who have contributed to growth in customer engagements. In addition, winners have delivered transformational value with the Appian Platform . This year’s winners have created world-class solutions and services across industries and represent another strong year for Appian’s partnership network.



"We are thrilled to celebrate our partners and the significant role they play in transforming businesses across APJ," said Steve Gillett, Regional Vice President, APJ Alliances at Appian. "The Appian Partner Awards highlight the tremendous impact our partners have on organisations in the region, showcasing their expertise and dedication. These partners have shown unwavering commitment to deliver outstanding value to our shared customers."

The annual APJ Partner Awards celebrate strategic partners who exemplify leadership in driving transformation with Appian. These awards honour partners who are not only expanding Appian’s reach but also setting new benchmarks for delivering impactful solutions across the region. This year’s winners were announced at Appian’s 2024 Partner Celebration Event in Sydney.

Delivery Award Winner: WNS-Vuram

WNS-Vuram has developed many customer solutions with speed, precision, and quality. This is reflected in their remarkable growth in the region, including significant expansions within the insurance and logistics sectors, as well as their impressive CSAT score of 9.3/10. With a robust team of certified developers, WNS-Vuram remains the largest delivery partner across APJ, seamlessly executing projects and ensuring superior, client-centric outcomes.

Growth Award Winner: Deloitte

Deloitte Australia has shown exceptional commitment to accelerating Appian’s growth through strategic investments with a dedicated alliance structure and industry expertise. Driven by strong executive support and a focused vision, Deloitte has quickly built and expanded its Appian practice. The firm has established the platform as a foundational technology for transformation initiatives in the public sector, financial services, energy, and other key industries. With a dedicated alliance lead and experienced partner leads in place, Deloitte has collaborated closely with Appian to develop go-to-market strategies that identify new growth opportunities and expand Appian’s reach across Australia.

Innovation Award Winner: Cognizant

Cognizant has distinguished itself as an innovation leader by embracing a forward-thinking, customer-centric approach to expanding Appian’s reach. A key element of Cognizant’s approach is their "Agility Layer" go-to-market campaign, reinforcing Appian’s reputation as a highly adaptable platform to help organisations quickly adjust to evolving business demands. Additionally, Cognizant’s specialised grants management Appian solution showcases its technical expertise and vision for solving industry-specific challenges, particularly in the government and public sectors.

Transformation Award Winner: KPMG

KPMG has been an exceptional leader in driving transformational change by integrating Appian into its core methodologies, specifically within the "Connected Enterprise" and "Powered Transformation" go-to-market strategies. By positioning Appian as a key enabling technology, KPMG has empowered organisations to streamline processes and enhance agility to help customers achieve faster, more sustainable outcomes.

Value Award Winner: Accenture

Accenture has played a pivotal role in driving Appian adoption for enterprise-scale digital transformation. Accenture has supported significant wins across key sectors and delivered transformative outcomes in financial services, insurance, and the public sector. Committed to furthering this success, Accenture has set an ambitious goal to double its Appian business in FY25, with plans to expand its delivery team to meet growing demand.

Channel Partner of the Year Award Winner: Via Appia

Via Appia has shown its dedication to expanding Appian’s presence across the APJ region, delivering solutions that consistently meet and exceed client expectations while driving impactful results. By leveraging deep expertise and a customer-centric approach, Via Appia has built a trusted reputation as a go-to partner, fostering long-term client relationships that amplify Appian’s impact in the region.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimize important processes from start to finish. With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organizations to drive transformational process change. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

