Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 29 November 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 21 November 2024 to 28 November 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-11-2024

Friday 22 November 2024

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Uranium Week: Supply Misses And Geo-Politics

Tuesday 26 November 2024

Supply-side constraints and Russian export curbs are just two factors altering the risk/reward outlook for the uranium spot price

3 – Rudi’s View: The Importance Of ‘Quality’ Growth

Thursday 21 November 2024

Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

4 – Santos Shifts From Growth To Shareholder Return

Monday 25 November 2024

Santos will shift focus from growth for growth’s sake to prioritising shareholder returns from 2026. Brokers line up with Buy ratings

5 – All On Board The Santa Rally!?

Thursday 21 November 2024

If history can be our guide, equities should see strong gains into year-end, Pepperstone’s Chris Weston reports

6 – ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 21-11-2024

Thursday 21 November 2024

Tackling the lingering problem of PFAS; Founder-led companies outperform; meeting sustainability goals and the latest in ESG corporate news

7 – a2 Milk Starts Paying Dividends

Wednesday 27 November 2024

After a tough couple of months of supply chain disruptions and weak Chinese economic data, a2 Milk has relieved the market with upgraded FY25 revenue guidance and a maiden dividend

8 – Rising Margins Boost ALS’ Favourable Outlook

Friday 22 November 2024

ALS’s fortunes have improved largely due to rising margins in life sciences and an increasing market share in geochemistry

9 – The Market In Numbers – 23 Nov 2024

Saturday 23 November 2024

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

10 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 22-11-24

Monday 25 November 2024

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

