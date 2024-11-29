Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 29 November 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM
Our top ten news from 21 November 2024 to 28 November 2024 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-11-2024
Friday 22 November 2024
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
2 – Uranium Week: Supply Misses And Geo-Politics
Tuesday 26 November 2024
Supply-side constraints and Russian export curbs are just two factors altering the risk/reward outlook for the uranium spot price
3 – Rudi’s View: The Importance Of ‘Quality’ Growth
Thursday 21 November 2024
Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments
4 – Santos Shifts From Growth To Shareholder Return
Monday 25 November 2024
Santos will shift focus from growth for growth’s sake to prioritising shareholder returns from 2026. Brokers line up with Buy ratings
5 – All On Board The Santa Rally!?
Thursday 21 November 2024
If history can be our guide, equities should see strong gains into year-end, Pepperstone’s Chris Weston reports
6 – ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 21-11-2024
Thursday 21 November 2024
Tackling the lingering problem of PFAS; Founder-led companies outperform; meeting sustainability goals and the latest in ESG corporate news
7 – a2 Milk Starts Paying Dividends
Wednesday 27 November 2024
After a tough couple of months of supply chain disruptions and weak Chinese economic data, a2 Milk has relieved the market with upgraded FY25 revenue guidance and a maiden dividend
8 – Rising Margins Boost ALS’ Favourable Outlook
Friday 22 November 2024
ALS’s fortunes have improved largely due to rising margins in life sciences and an increasing market share in geochemistry
9 – The Market In Numbers – 23 Nov 2024
Saturday 23 November 2024
Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements
10 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 22-11-24
Monday 25 November 2024
Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes