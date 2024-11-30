The Market In Numbers – 30 Nov 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 30 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 13066.920 0.19% 3.39% 5.18% 11.01% 11.52% All Ordinaries 8699.10 0.76% 3.29% 1.88% 11.11% 8.55% S&P ASX 200 8436.20 0.51% 3.38% 2.01% 11.14% 8.61% S&P ASX 300 8367.50 0.57% 3.29% 1.93% 11.04% 8.55% Communication Services 1691.60 1.17% 5.40% 6.20% 6.51% 12.68% Consumer Discretionary 3942.70 1.91% 6.74% 2.70% 21.68% 12.28% Consumer Staples 11710.00 1.54% 1.00% -6.06% -4.88% -5.40% Energy 8601.20 -3.14% -0.67% -5.78% -19.03% -14.26% Financials 8987.30 -0.79% 5.87% 9.32% 33.77% 17.37% Health Care 45740.60 3.13% 2.87% 3.78% 8.03% 3.35% Industrials 7667.50 0.10% 5.72% 2.96% 11.68% 12.57% Info Technology 2866.90 3.16% 10.38% 5.50% 56.41% 22.44% Materials 16891.20 0.62% -2.72% -7.78% -13.33% 0.08% Real Estate 4044.90 2.19% 2.51% -0.16% 20.83% 13.52% Utilities 9089.70 0.03% 9.07% 1.18% 11.13% -2.10% A-REITs 1846.30 2.02% 2.48% -0.10% 22.89% 13.67% All Technology Index 3964.00 3.21% 12.56% 14.11% 47.14% 26.33% Banks 3774.20 -1.42% 5.69% 9.69% 35.79% 18.12% Gold Index 8928.70 -0.97% -7.20% 2.38% 21.19% 21.36% Metals & Mining 5475.10 0.55% -4.04% -8.62% -15.33% -1.36%

The World

Index 30 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8287.30 0.31% 2.18% 0.61% 7.16% 1.51% DAX30 19626.45 1.57% 2.88% 1.56% 17.16% 7.63% Hang Seng 19423.61 1.01% -4.40% -8.09% 13.94% 9.62% Nikkei 225 38208.03 -0.20% -2.23% 0.76% 14.18% -3.47% DJIA 44910.65 1.39% 7.54% 6.10% 19.16% 14.81% S&P500 6032.38 1.06% 5.73% 4.68% 26.47% 10.47% Nasdaq Comp 19218.17 1.13% 6.21% 5.66% 28.02% 8.38%

Metals & Minerals

Index 30 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2661.80 -0.45% -4.88% -0.73% 30.19% 13.85% Silver (oz) 30.68 -0.61% -9.61% -3.85% 25.84% 4.89% Copper (lb) 4.1315 0.49% -5.24% -10.16% 8.50% -4.66% Aluminium (lb) 1.1674 -1.52% -0.88% -1.62% 20.07% 3.82% Nickel (lb) 7.2534 2.61% 1.89% -5.41% -2.47% -6.75% Zinc (lb) 1.3731 1.53% -1.32% -0.93% 22.10% 3.54% Uranium (lb) weekly 77.50 -6.63% -4.32% -5.49% -9.88% -6.91% Iron Ore (t) 103.35 1.30% -0.70% 11.15% -25.23% -2.97%

Energy

Index 30 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 68.88 -1.92% -0.30% 0.35% -6.68% -15.86% Brent Crude 72.68 -2.29% -0.04% 1.59% -8.30% -14.93%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms