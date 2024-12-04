Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 04, 2024

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

SNL SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $32.18

Goldman Sachs rates ((SNL)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs highlights Supply Networks 1H25 guidance exceeds both its estimates and those of consensus.

Management expects revenue of $170m, up by 17% year-on-year, and net profit of $19.520m, representing a 29% increase excluding a $400,000 property sale gain.

The broker attributes this growth to strong customer engagement and gains in the medium and large fleet market. Management expects revenue growth to moderate to 14% in line with historical levels, supported by branch expansions and a growing parts catalogue.

Goldman Sachs raises FY25-27 profit forecasts by between 2-6%, driven by upgrades to revenue and gross margin expansion. The target price increases to $34.20 from $30.50, and the Buy rating is maintained.

This report was published on November 29, 2024.

Target price is $34.20 Current Price is $32.18 Difference: $2.02

If SNL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 65.00 cents and EPS of 94.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.02%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 34.23.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 77.00 cents and EPS of 110.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.39%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.25.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

SOM SOMNOMED LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $0.43

Wilsons rates ((SOM)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight (1) -

SomnoMed is upgraded to Overweight from Market Weight with a higher target price of 45c by Wilsons.

Management announced an upgrade in FY25 guidance to around $105m in revenue and over $7m in earnings at the AGM, resulting from "de-risking" manufacturing in Manila, which freed up a 30% increase in sustainable capacity.

The analyst explains that this intervention has allowed the company to meet the order backlog and recapture previously lost customers from 2H24.

Wilsons sees the positive flow-on impacts as enabling SomnoMed to consider winding back its promotions and possibly implementing a slight price rise in 2H25.

Overweight rated. Target price: 45c.

This report was published on December 3, 2024.

Target price is $0.45 Current Price is $0.43 Difference: $0.02

If SOM meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 107.50.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 86.00.

WHF WHITEFIELD INDUSTRIALS LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $5.64

Taylor Collison rates ((WHF)) as Initiation of coverage with Outperform (2) -

Taylor Collison initiates coverage of Whitefield Industrials with an Outperform rating, noting it is suitable for investors seeking a professionally managed stock portfolio with no exposure to resource companies.

The manager has delivered performance exceeding the ASX 200 Industrials over the past ten years, including franking, while maintaining or increasing the dividend during this period.

The broker states Whitefield Industrials is a listed investment company that offers benefits to investors compared to ETFs and unlisted pooled funds, such as capital gains treatments, dividend reinvestment plans, buybacks, and dividend substitution plans.

The broker notes the company is trading at a discount of around -10.15%, which is viewed as favourably priced.

This report was published on November 27, 2024.

Current Price is $5.64. Target price not assessed.

