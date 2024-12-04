The Overnight Report: Seoul & Paris In Focus

Daily Market Reports | 9:10 AM

Markets’ focus is on South Korea and France today as political risks have erupted in both countries.

In a surprise move, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law in a surprise televised address, citing threats from “anti-state activities” and pro-North Korean factions. That decision was later on revoked by parliament in an emergency sitting.

The South Korean authorities have said they will provide unlimited liquidity to markets if needed. In France, president Macron is battling a no confidence vote in parliament.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8499.00 – 23.00 – 0.27% S&P ASX 200 8495.20 + 47.30 0.56% S&P500 6049.88 + 2.73 0.05% Nasdaq Comp 19480.91 + 76.96 0.40% DJIA 44705.53 – 76.47 – 0.17% S&P500 VIX 13.30 – 0.04 – 0.30% US 10-year yield 4.22 + 0.03 0.64% USD Index 106.32 – 0.01 – 0.01% FTSE100 8359.41 + 46.52 0.56% DAX30 20016.75 + 83.13 0.42%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

We turn the page on what has been a low energy session, with very calm conditions seen across markets, with only crude, Nat gas and copper showing any kind of real pulse.

A reflection of the lack of any tangible news to inspire fresh positioning, with a hotter US JOLTS report or the confirmation on the timing of the French no-confidence vote failing to set off any real gyrations.

The event risk kicks into gear later this week and into mid-December, with US NFP (Friday), US CPI (11 Dec), China’s Central Work Economic Conference (11-12 Dec), before we hear from the 8 or so G10 central banks who meet between 11-19 Dec.

Subsequently, these current sleepy conditions may not last for long.

On the day, we see a limited net change in any of the US equity bourses, with the S&P500 cash index tracking an 18-handle high-low trading range.

Participation and volume aside, the set-up in the S&P500 and NAS100 suggests both equity indices look exhausted, with a clear case of buyer’s fatigue.

The market is heavily long of US equity in both cash equity and futures, and while we must be open-minded that a goldilocks (i.e. improved but not too hot) US services ISM (in the session ahead), and NFP report could reinvigorate the bulls for one last push higher into year-end, there is also the risk of a low vol grind, with traders taking whatever scraps they can get from selling S&P500 (and single stock) calls to enhance the returns in equity.

In the Treasury market, we’ve seen long-end Treasury yields moving 4bp higher, with the 2yr unchanged, resulting in a 4bp steep curve.

It remains very orderly in rates and bonds and perhaps the lack of volatility here is spilling over into more chilled conditions in other asset classes.

The lack of any real trend in US rates/Treasuries sees the USD index (DXY) little changed, with EURUSD (+0.1%) the core contributor to that lack of move in the DXY.

AUDUSD also gets some attention today, with Aussie Q3 GDP on the docket, although I’m personally hesitant to think the GDP print causes any real life in the AUD, as GDP is as backwards as it gets and traders are trying to model growth in Q4, if not Q12025.

The market looks for Q3 GDP of 0.5% q/q / 1.1% y/y, and it would likely need to be a sustainable miss/beat to get AUDUSD moving, as we see in the daily set-up, the exchange rate looks very comfortable in a 0.6550 to 0.6450 range.

In commodity markets, we’ve seen life in crude, copper, and Nat Gas. Brent futures have seen a solid low-high trend day and sit +2.5% higher.

OPEC-plus may be holding off from any changes to output for a few months but talk of US-imposed sanctions on Iranian output has been a trigger for the buyers to take price into US$73.93/bbl.

One swallow does not make a Summer, and we’ll need new news to get crude into any kind of trending conditions and a quick look at the higher timeframes shows that Brent crude is still very comfortable in its US$75.00 to US$70.70 and these levels define the risk.

With the leads or the lack of them, our calls for the Asia cash equity open suggest a largely unchanged unwind the economic data due out through Asia shouldn’t trouble equity to any great extent, so making a call on the ongoing direction of travel is tough, and we’re fully at the mercy of portfolio flows.

The obvious target for the ASX200 bulls is to push for a daily close above 8500, but that may take a solid effort from both the banks and materials plays.

On the calendar today:

-Australia 3Q GDP

-Australia Nov PMI

-China Caixin China PMI

-Eurozone Oct PPI

-US Nov ADP

-Global PMIs

-Synlait Milk ((SM1)) AGM

Corporate news in Australia:

-China has banned exports to the US for several materials with high-tech and military applications, a tit-for-tat move after President Joe Biden’s government escalated technology curbs on Beijing

-China Investment Corporation is selling a large block of Goodman Group ((GMG)) shares worth $1.9bn

-Auckland Council is set to sell a significant stake in Auckland International Airport ((AIA))

-Origin Energy ((ORG)) is seeking a partner for its Yanco Delta wind farm project

-ASIC extends its contract with Nuix ((NXL)) despite ongoing legal proceedings

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2664.61 + 4.50 0.17% Silver (oz) 31.51 + 0.54 1.73% Copper (lb) 4.20 + 0.05 1.32% Aluminium (lb) 1.18 + 0.00 0.19% Nickel (lb) 7.24 + 0.15 2.14% Zinc (lb) 1.40 + 0.01 0.55% West Texas Crude 69.98 + 1.93 2.84% Brent Crude 73.64 + 1.81 2.52% Iron Ore (t) 105.32 0.00 0.00%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 03 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8495.20 0.70% 0.70% 2.73% 11.91%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AVJ AV Jennings Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter CCX City Chic Collective Downgrade to Sell from Hold Bell Potter DEG De Grey Mining Downgrade to Speculative Hold from Speculative Buy Bell Potter GQG GQG Partners Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS HUB Hub24 Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett IGO IGO Ltd Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS IMD Imdex Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS JDO Judo Capital Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans MTS Metcash Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi QBE QBE Insurance Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter SDF Steadfast Group Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley SGR Star Entertainment Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie SHV Select Harvests Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS WBC Westpac Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS Downgrade to Reduce from Hold Morgans

