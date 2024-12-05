ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-12-24

Daily Market Reports | Dec 05 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.570 9.79% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.039 -7.14% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.630 9.13% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.650 -6.47% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.290 8.53% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.670 -5.11% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 6.980 8.05% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.215 -4.44% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.630 7.95% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 8.820 -4.44% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.430 7.10% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.440 -4.31% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.800 6.46% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.225 -4.26% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.260 6.12% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.225 -4.26% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.970 5.69% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.825 -4.07% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 152.530 5.57% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.310 -3.75% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.700 5.47% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.070 -3.34% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.325 5.16% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.290 -3.33% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.790 5.04% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.940 -3.29% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.680 4.80% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.445 -3.26% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.645 4.78% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 -3.23% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 11.950 4.64% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.310 -3.13% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.565 4.63% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.610 -3.11% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.340 4.38% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.740 4.17% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.155 -2.94% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 12.960 3.93% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.480 -2.84%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms