Vantage Recognised as ‘Most Trusted Broker’ and Awarded ‘Best Corporate Social Responsibility’ at Professional Traders Awards 2024

PR NewsWire | Dec 10 2024

SYDNEY, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Multi-product CFD broker, Vantage Markets (or "Vantage") is proud to have been named the "Most Trusted Broker" and "Best Corporate Social Responsibility" at the Professional Trader Awards 2024. These awards underscore Vantage’s unwavering commitment to providing a trustworthy trading experience and making a positive impact in the Australian trading community.



The "Most Trusted Broker" award is a particular source of pride for Vantage, having received the accolade for two consecutive years. Trust is fundamental to the company’s ethos, and this continued recognition reflects Vantage’s dedication to transparency, security, and exceptional client care. The team is immensely proud, which speaks to the strong relationships Vantage has fostered with traders through clear communication, top-tier security, and responsive customer support.

The "Best Corporate Social Responsibility" award celebrates Vantage’s support for the Vantage Foundation, an independent charity it sponsors to drive awareness and action around critical but often invisible social issues, such as mental health challenges including anxiety, depression, and social isolation. Through its partnerships with local charities, the Vantage Foundation fosters impactful community connections that address these essential areas of need.

This year’s awards success continues a legacy of recognition for Vantage, adding to previous achievements such as "Best Trading Platform" and "Best Trading App," which highlighted the broker’s excellence in technology and client experience.

Jack Kelly, Head of Sales at Vantage Australia, said, "We are incredibly proud to receive the ‘Most Trusted Broker’ and ‘Best Corporate Social Responsibility’ awards at the 2024 Professional Traders Awards. These recognitions reflect our dedication to providing Australian traders with products and services built on trust, innovation, and transparency. At the same time, our commitment to supporting meaningful social causes through the Vantage Foundation continues to drive us forward. This recognition is a direct reflection of the trust and loyalty of our traders and our ongoing efforts to make a positive impact in the communities we serve."

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-product broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products on, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

