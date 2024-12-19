Book Excerpt: Our Robotics Future

Book Reviews | 10:30 AM

Book Excerpt from Our Robotics Future by Elad Inbar, available at Amazon: https://a.co/d/cx2s84k

Introduction

Recently, my company, RobotLAB, showcased its innovations at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) in Orlando. Amid the buzz of 47,000 attendees exploring cutting-edge technologies, a recurring challenge echoed from the conversations I had: finding and retaining reliable entry-level workers is becoming almost impossible.

Business owners and managers shared stories that were strikingly similar. After struggling to find workers, many new hires wouldn’t even complete their first shift, while others who stayed often lacked the dedication necessary to satisfy customers. It became clear that the service sector is facing a labor crisis, one that traditional solutions like higher wages or improved hiring practices alone cannot solve.

The pandemic has played a pivotal role in reshaping this landscape. Once upon a time, service jobs were stepping stones for ambitious workers. High school graduates would take up restaurant or retail roles during college, gaining experience and moving up the career ladder. That world is gone, replaced by a new reality where young people are turning to online ventures, gig work, or alternative income streams instead of traditional service jobs.

This shift has left industries in dire straits, but it has also opened the door to a transformative solution: robotics.

Robotics to the Rescue

Amid this labor crisis, a new generation of workers has emerged not human, but robotic. From delivering packages and cleaning floors to cooking meals and offering customer service, robots are stepping in to fill the gaps left by labor shortages.

Unlike their human counterparts, robots don’t need breaks, vacations, or overtime pay. They execute repetitive tasks with unwavering precision and consistency, powered by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). This technology enables them to process real-time data, adapt to changing environments, and perform tasks that were once thought to require human intuition.

Consider the following:

-Delivery Robots: Navigating bustling city streets or sprawling campuses, these robots autonomously deliver meals, groceries, or parcels to customers’ doorsteps.

-Cleaning Robots: Equipped with sophisticated mapping technologies, cleaning robots ensure every corner of a space is spotless, outperforming human cleaners in speed and consistency.

-Humanoid Robots: While still in their infancy, humanoid robots hold the promise of seamlessly integrating into environments designed for humans, tackling complex tasks like caregiving, customer interactions, and education.

Robots are not here to replace humans entirely but to enhance productivity, alleviate labor shortages, and free up human workers for higher-value tasks. The integration of robotics is not just a stopgap it is a leap forward, redefining how industries operate and creating opportunities for innovation on an unprecedented scale.

A Glimpse into the Future

As this book unfolds, you’ll explore how robotics is transforming industries across the globe. From agriculture and healthcare to education and hospitality, robots are becoming indispensable partners in our daily lives. And we’re only at the beginning.

With advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics is poised to enter what many are calling the “robotics decade,” a time when automation will permeate every aspect of society. The International Federation of Robotics estimates there are currently 30 million robots in use worldwide, a figure that could balloon to billions in the years ahead.

This book offers not just a glimpse of what’s happening now but a vision of what’s to come. Robotics and AI are not merely tools; they are the foundation of a new era of human progress. So, let’s embark on this journey together.

The future is here are you ready?

Book Excerpt from Our Robotics Future by Elad Inbar, available at Amazon: https://a.co/d/cx2s84k

Technical limitations

If you are reading this story through a third party distribution channel and you cannot see the book cover included, we apologise, but technical limitations are to blame.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms