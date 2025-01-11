The Market In Numbers – 11 Jan 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 11 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12895.980 -1.32% -1.64% -1.64% -1.64% 10.06% All Ordinaries 8543.70 0.37% 1.46% 1.46% 1.46% 6.61% S&P ASX 200 8294.10 0.53% 1.65% 1.65% 1.65% 6.78% S&P ASX 300 8227.60 0.47% 1.59% 1.59% 1.59% 6.74% Communication Services 1644.40 -0.21% 1.04% 1.04% 1.04% 9.54% Consumer Discretionary 3974.40 0.74% 1.62% 1.62% 1.62% 13.18% Consumer Staples 11627.30 -1.56% -1.21% -1.21% -1.21% -6.06% Energy 8822.90 -0.49% 2.32% 2.32% 2.32% -12.05% Financials 8783.80 0.83% 1.97% 1.97% 1.97% 14.71% Health Care 45742.00 1.15% 1.91% 1.91% 1.91% 3.36% Industrials 7717.30 -0.31% 0.93% 0.93% 0.93% 13.30% Info Technology 2775.40 0.76% 1.26% 1.26% 1.26% 18.53% Materials 16378.20 0.71% 1.57% 1.57% 1.57% -2.96% Real Estate 3864.20 0.42% 2.73% 2.73% 2.73% 8.45% Utilities 9079.40 0.02% 0.52% 0.52% 0.52% -2.21% A-REITs 1767.80 0.51% 2.87% 2.87% 2.87% 8.83% All Technology Index 3845.90 0.45% 1.06% 1.06% 1.06% 22.56% Banks 3672.00 0.69% 1.82% 1.82% 1.82% 14.92% Gold Index 8982.00 3.95% 6.63% 6.63% 6.63% 22.08% Metals & Mining 5338.90 0.57% 1.58% 1.58% 1.58% -3.81%

The World

Index 11 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8248.49 0.30% 0.92% 0.92% 0.92% 1.03% DAX30 20214.79 1.55% 1.54% 1.54% 1.54% 10.85% Hang Seng 19064.29 -3.52% -4.96% -4.96% -4.96% 7.59% Nikkei 225 39190.40 -1.77% -1.77% -1.77% -1.77% -0.99% DJIA 41938.45 -1.86% -1.42% -1.42% -1.42% 7.21% S&P500 5827.04 -1.94% -0.93% -0.93% -0.93% 6.71% Nasdaq Comp 19161.63 -2.34% -0.77% -0.77% -0.77% 8.06%

Metals & Minerals

Index 11 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2691.91 2.48% 2.48% 2.48% 2.48% 15.14% Silver (oz) 31.05 2.72% 2.72% 2.72% 2.72% 6.14% Copper (lb) 4.3137 5.30% 5.30% 5.30% 5.30% -0.46% Aluminium (lb) 1.1463 0.28% 0.28% 0.28% 0.28% 1.94% Nickel (lb) 7.1449 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -8.14% Zinc (lb) 1.2862 -4.82% -4.82% -4.82% -4.82% -3.01% Uranium (lb) weekly 76.00 5.56% 5.56% 5.56% 5.56% -8.71% Iron Ore (t) 98.09 -5.54% -5.54% -5.54% -5.54% -7.91%

Energy

Index 11 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 74.28 6.91% 6.91% 6.91% 6.91% -9.26% Brent Crude 77.14 6.31% 6.31% 6.31% 6.31% -9.71%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

