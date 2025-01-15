ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-01-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.135 17.39% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.020 -16.67%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.580 7.41% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.010 -8.25%
SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 6.38% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.130 -7.14%
TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.430 6.17% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.750 -6.25%
OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.245 5.51% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.400 -5.08%
PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.395 5.33% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.680 -4.90%
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.130 4.63% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.390 -3.70%
IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 12.750 4.42% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 115.000 -3.69%
BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 4.750 4.40% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.750 -3.60%
GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 40.000 4.36% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 64.480 -3.44%
NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.850 4.29% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.745 -3.25%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.245 4.26% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.050 -3.17%
PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.290 4.09% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.810 -3.10%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.650 3.92% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.320 -3.03%
WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.800 3.90% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.270 -2.79%
NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.690 3.76% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 8.860 -2.74%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.210 3.50% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 12.700 -2.68%
INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.160 3.23% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.120 -2.48%
FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.770 2.97% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.040 -2.44%
MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 36.750 2.74% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.860 -2.39%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-01-25

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Rudi’s View: All-Weather Portfolio In 2024

2:40 PM - Rudi's View
3
Treasure Chest: Stockland

2:03 PM - Treasure Chest
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 15, 2025

10:09 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
The Overnight Report: Cautious Ahead Of US CPI

9:17 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Pro Medicus, A Global Software Super Star

Dec 19 2024 - Australia
2
Uranium Week: Outlook For 2025

Dec 17 2024 - Weekly Reports
3
Material Matters: Whitehaven, Evolution, Iluka, Santos & More

Dec 20 2024 - Commodities
4
Uranium Week: No Ho Ho Ho in U308 Spot Market

Dec 24 2024 - Weekly Reports
5
Diagnostic Imaging Radiates Opportunity

Dec 18 2024 - Small Caps
6
ESG Focus: Agriculture, Food & Sustainability

Dec 18 2024 - ESG Focus