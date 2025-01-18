The Market In Numbers – 18 Jan 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 18 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 13130.430 1.82% 0.15% 0.15% 0.15% 12.06% All Ordinaries 8557.40 0.16% 1.63% 1.63% 1.63% 6.78% S&P ASX 200 8310.40 0.20% 1.85% 1.85% 1.85% 6.99% S&P ASX 300 8242.50 0.18% 1.77% 1.77% 1.77% 6.93% Communication Services 1635.10 -0.57% 0.47% 0.47% 0.47% 8.92% Consumer Discretionary 3928.00 -1.17% 0.43% 0.43% 0.43% 11.86% Consumer Staples 11667.80 0.35% -0.86% -0.86% -0.86% -5.74% Energy 9104.70 3.19% 5.59% 5.59% 5.59% -9.24% Financials 8728.70 -0.63% 1.33% 1.33% 1.33% 13.99% Health Care 44866.50 -1.91% -0.04% -0.04% -0.04% 1.38% Industrials 7763.20 0.59% 1.53% 1.53% 1.53% 13.97% Info Technology 2688.80 -3.12% -1.90% -1.90% -1.90% 14.83% Materials 16808.80 2.63% 4.24% 4.24% 4.24% -0.41% Real Estate 3928.20 1.66% 4.43% 4.43% 4.43% 10.24% Utilities 9206.10 1.40% 1.92% 1.92% 1.92% -0.85% A-REITs 1797.60 1.69% 4.61% 4.61% 4.61% 10.67% All Technology Index 3765.60 -2.09% -1.05% -1.05% -1.05% 20.00% Banks 3640.00 -0.87% 0.93% 0.93% 0.93% 13.92% Gold Index 9430.30 4.99% 11.95% 11.95% 11.95% 28.18% Metals & Mining 5472.20 2.50% 4.12% 4.12% 4.12% -1.41%

The World

Index 18 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8505.22 3.11% 4.06% 4.06% 4.06% 4.18% DAX30 20903.39 3.41% 4.99% 4.99% 4.99% 14.63% Hang Seng 19584.06 2.73% -2.37% -2.37% -2.37% 10.53% Nikkei 225 38451.46 -1.89% -3.62% -3.62% -3.62% -2.86% DJIA 43487.83 3.69% 2.22% 2.22% 2.22% 11.17% S&P500 5996.66 2.91% 1.96% 1.96% 1.96% 9.82% Nasdaq Comp 19630.20 2.45% 1.65% 1.65% 1.65% 10.70%

Metals & Minerals

Index 18 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2746.79 2.04% 4.57% 4.57% 4.57% 17.49% Silver (oz) 31.61 1.80% 4.57% 4.57% 4.57% 8.05% Copper (lb) 4.4380 2.88% 8.34% 8.34% 8.34% 2.41% Aluminium (lb) 1.1859 3.45% 3.74% 3.74% 3.74% 5.46% Nickel (lb) 7.0331 -1.56% -1.56% -1.56% -1.56% -9.58% Zinc (lb) 1.2943 0.63% -4.22% -4.22% -4.22% -2.40% Uranium (lb) weekly 74.00 -2.63% 2.78% 2.78% 2.78% -11.11% Iron Ore (t) 100.49 2.45% -3.23% -3.23% -3.23% -5.65%

Energy

Index 18 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 77.86 4.82% 12.06% 12.06% 12.06% -4.89% Brent Crude 81.28 5.37% 12.02% 12.02% 12.02% -4.87%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

