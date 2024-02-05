Rudi Interviewed: Megatrends A Go-Go

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Interviewer Danielle Ecuyer: My next guest says not all tech companies are good investments, and not all beneficiaries are labeled tech. For more Rudi Filapek-Vandyck from FNArena joins me now. Rudi, it's really great to have you here. I like to ask the guests to explain what is the process that you go through for stock selection?



Rudi Filapek-Vandyck: In my case it's probably a little bit different from most other people. I like to own stocks that can be kept in portfolio for longer than next week, or next month, hopefully for the next number of years. So for me, it's very important that I look at the prospective growth of companies. And I find that more important than a cheap looking valuation in the short term.



Interviewer: Okay. So within the context of that, you published a book in 2015, which is a great book, and it certainly opened my eyes about this whole concept of megatrends, growth and technology. So just share some insights that you established then.



Rudi: I've been writing about this since 2015. And I think too many people are too busy with valuation on a micro-scale: whether a stock is cheap or not; whether interest rates go up or down; and whether markets have a correction or not; or are they in a bubble?



I think the most important message for investors today, as it was in 2015, is that we are going through a period of technological innovation that is pretty much unprecedented in history. We have, however, one potential precedent: the 1920s. What we remember about the 1920s is what happened next in the 1930s. But the 1920s itself were absolutely fabulous for equity investors.



Society changed. Innovation changes society, and that means you actually create megatrends. Megatrends are new developments in society that will support companies that are riding the wave of that trend for many, many years on end. Most industrials and other companies have a few good years but then growth peters out. If you successfully identify megatrends, and you successfully pick the quality companies inside those trends, you can keep those companies in portfolio for multiple years on end.



If people go back to 2015, they can clearly see that has been the case for more than just a few companies. Yes, shares move up and down with interest rates, currencies and because of other influences, but at the end of the day, share prices move from the bottom left corner on price charts to the top right hand corner, and that's exactly what you want as an investor.



For me, that's the type of company you want to own as a long term investor who doesn't want to switch every five minutes into a new discovery.