Next Week At A Glance – 12-16 Feb 2024

By Greg Peel

As the US earnings season tapers off into its long tail, the local earnings season begins to ramp up next week. There are plenty of highlights to choose from, including Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)), JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)), Wesfarmers ((WES)) and insurance companies, to name but a few.

From the macro perspective, the US January CPI release on Tuesday will add more to the “when” question regarding the first Fed rate cut. The PPI follows on Wednesday.

The US will also see retail sales, industrial production, housing starts and consumer sentiment.

China will be closed all week for the New Year holiday.

Japan is closed on Monday, ahead of its December quarter GDP release on Thursday, along with the UK GDP.

In Australia we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac confidence surveys, along with January jobs.

It’s a busy week next week at both the macro and micro levels.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

